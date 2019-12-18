W.Va. awards $6 million to support Adamston-Wilsonburg Elem. consolidation

The West Virginia School Building Authority has awarded $6 million to combine Adamston and Wilsonburg elementary schools.

The Harrison County Board of Education says the students will relocate to United High School.

Before consolidation is complete, the funding will be used to remodel the United High School building.

Harrison County superintendent Dr. Mark Manchin says the project is necessary to support the success of their students.

"Nothing replaces quality instruction but the facilities facilitate the process. This allows our students to attend state-of-the art schools for a state-of-the-art education so they can obtain a state-of-the-art career,” says Dr. Manchin.

Dr. Manchin says he expects construction to take a year and to be completed no later than the 2021 school year.

