W.Va. reports over 200 positive COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV)-- West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 26 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state Thursday.
That brings the total count to 217.
DHHR officials say 5,493 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 217 positive, 5,276 negative and two deaths.
Confirmed cases per county are:
Barbour - 1
Berkeley - 27
Cabell - 3
Greenbrier - 3
Hancock - 5
Hardy - 2
Harrison - 17
Jackson - 11
Jefferson - 12
Kanwha - 39
Logan - 4
Marion - 10
Marshall - 4
Mason - 3
Mercer - 3
Monongalia - 35
Morgan - 1
Ohio - 10
Pendleton- 1
Pleasants - 1
Preston - 3
Putnam - 5
Raleigh - 3
Randolph- 2
Roane- 2
Tucker - 3
Upshur - 1
Wetzel - 2
Wirt - 1
Wood - 3