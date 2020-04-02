W.Va. reports over 200 positive COVID-19 cases

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 26 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state Thursday.

That brings the total count to 217.

DHHR officials say 5,493 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 217 positive, 5,276 negative and two deaths.

Confirmed cases per county are:

Barbour - 1

Berkeley - 27

Cabell - 3

Greenbrier - 3

Hancock - 5

Hardy - 2

Harrison - 17

Jackson - 11

Jefferson - 12

Kanwha - 39

Logan - 4

Marion - 10

Marshall - 4

Mason - 3

Mercer - 3

Monongalia - 35

Morgan - 1

Ohio - 10

Pendleton- 1

Pleasants - 1

Preston - 3

Putnam - 5

Raleigh - 3

Randolph- 2

Roane- 2

Tucker - 3

Upshur - 1

Wetzel - 2

Wirt - 1

Wood - 3