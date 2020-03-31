Confirmed COVID-19 cases in W.Va. rises to 162

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV)-- West Virginia health officials say there are 17 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State, making the total positive case count 162.
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials say 4,143 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 3,981 negative results and one death.
The list of confirmed cases per county, according to DHHR:
Berkeley - 16
Cabell - 1
Greenbrier - 3
Hancock - 3
Hardy- 1
Harrison - 11
Jackson - 9
Jefferson - 8
Kanwha - 31
Logan - 2
Marion - 5
Marshall - 4
Mason - 3
Mercer - 2
Monongalia - 31
Morgan - 1
Ohio - 10
Pleasants - 1
Preston - 3
Putnam - 4
Raleigh - 3
Randolph-1
Roane- 2
Tucker - 2
Upshur - 1
Wetzel - 1
Wirt - 1
Wood - 2