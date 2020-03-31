Confirmed COVID-19 cases in W.Va. rises to 162

West Virginia health officials say there are 17 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State, making the total positive case count 162.

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials say 4,143 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 3,981 negative results and one death.

The list of confirmed cases per county, according to DHHR:

Berkeley - 16

Cabell - 1

Greenbrier - 3

Hancock - 3

Hardy- 1

Harrison - 11

Jackson - 9

Jefferson - 8

Kanwha - 31

Logan - 2

Marion - 5

Marshall - 4

Mason - 3

Mercer - 2

Monongalia - 31

Morgan - 1

Ohio - 10

Pleasants - 1

Preston - 3

Putnam - 4

Raleigh - 3

Randolph-1

Roane- 2

Tucker - 2

Upshur - 1

Wetzel - 1

Wirt - 1

Wood - 2