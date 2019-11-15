W.Va. delegate to propose mandatory warning signage bill for businesses selling vape products

A state delegate is proposing mandatory vaping product warning signage be placed at businesses where they're sold or it could face a fine of up to $500.

Delegate Rodney Pyles, (D) Monongalia-51, says he was encouraged to draw up a bill regarding vaping after hearing Senator Bob Beach talk about vaping issues as a state health emergency.

The proposed bill, which would not be introduced until January and serves as a middle ground for those who smoke e-cigarettes as a way to fight a nicotine addiction.

Pyles says he is not a fan of a full on e-cigarette ban.

If the bill passes after introduction and a business does not post the required signage, the business could face up to a $500 fine.