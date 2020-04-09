W.Va. exceeds 500 positive cases of COVID-19

West Virginia health officials reported 38 new positive cases of COVID-19 Thursday afternoon.

That brings the total count to 523.

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials say as of 5 p.m., there have been 13,863 residents tested for COVID-19, with 13,340 negative and five deaths.

Confirmed cases per county are:

Barbour - 4

Berkeley - 83

Boone - 1

Braxton -1

Brooke - 2

Cabell - 17

Fayette- 1

Greenbrier - 3

Hampshire- 2

Hancock - 7

Hardy - 2

Harrison - 29

Jackson - 20

Jefferson - 45

Kanawha - 73

Lewis- 1

Logan - 8

Marion - 31

Marshall - 5

Mason - 7

McDowell - 4

Mercer - 7

Mineral- 3

Monongalia - 76

Morgan - 4

Nicholas- 3

Ohio - 20

Pendleton- 1

Pleasants - 1

Preston - 6

Putnam - 11

Raleigh - 5

Randolph - 3

Roane - 3

Taylor - 3

Tucker - 3

Tyler -2

Upshur - 2

Wayne - 6

Wetzel - 2

Wirt - 1

Wood - 16

Wyoming- 1

According to DHHR officials, as case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

DHHR officials say delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases from the local health department to the state health department. It’s not uncommon for the local level to report case numbers first and then officially report it to the state.