W.Va. governor says his administration will not allow presidential election betting

A day after the West Virginia Lottery announced the possibility of presidential election betting, Gov. Jim Justice said that kind of betting will not be happening in his state.

During a briefing regarding the state's response to the coronavirus, Gov. Justice said his administration will shut it down immediately.

"Are you kidding me," said Gov. Justice when speaking about the possibility of election betting. "The first thing that came to my mind was what's next? The very second I found out about it, I disapproved it because we're not going to do that. I mean that's absolutely ludicrous."

FanDuel, a New York City-based bookmaker and daily fantasy sports provider, has provided the service to some parts of the country.

Randy Burnside, the assistant director of the West Virginia Lottery, released the following statement Tuesday night.

"The markets were initially approved, however the West Virginia Lottery has asked FanDuel to refrain from offering the markets until we have time to fully work through the implications and research it further."