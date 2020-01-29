W.Va. hunters harvest over 3,000 black bears in 2019

West Virginia hunters killed over 3,000 black bears during the combined 2019 archery and firearms season.

The preliminary harvest for the combined seasons was 19 percent above the bears killed in 2018, according to a media release from West Virginia Division of Natural Resources. The black bear harvest of 2019 is the third highest bear kill over recorded.

“When looking at all mast species combined, mast production in 2019 was 12 percent above mast production in 2018 and 6 percent above the long–term average," said Colin Carpenter, DNR black bear project leader. "In addition, the mast index for all oak species in 2019 was up 20 percent over 2018, but still 8 percent below the long-term average. Red oak/black oak, scarlet oak and black cherry production increased significantly over levels recorded in 2018. White oak, chestnut oak and hickory production decreased significantly over 2018 levels."

Hunters killed over 900 bears during the first part of the bow/crossbow season (Sept. 28 to Nov. 24), according to DNR. The top five counties were Fayette, Nicholas, McDowell, Webster and Greenbrier.

Firearms hunters killed over 2,000 bears in 2019, DNR said. Hunters killed over 800 bears in September and October, over 400 during the concurrent buck-gun bear season and over 700 in the traditional December season. No bears were killed during the Mountaineer Heritage Season in January. The top five counties were Randolph, Pendleton, Nicholas and Boone.