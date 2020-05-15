W.Va. launches plan to track, monitor COVID-19 outbreaks by county

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources unveiled a plan during the state’s daily briefing Thursday to track counties that might see a spike in COVID-19 cases.

“As West Virginians begin to re-engage in activities, increased surveillance and early identification of areas with increasing COVID-19 cases are critical to protecting the health of all residents,” said Dr. Cathy Slemp, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health and State Health Officer said in a press release.

If a rise in cases is detected in a county it will trigger “rapid assessment and guide action based on a seven-day rolling sum of new, non-outbreak associated cases based on population size.”

The state will then work with the county to look at data and decide the best ways to move forward.

If there is a spike in cases through community transmission (outside of a nursing home or assisted living facility, for example) the county could be put on high-alert status by Gov. Jim Justice.

Mitigation plans would then be determined based on the specific needs of the county.

The status would remain until there a “consistent decrease in community spread of COVID-19 is seen.

“This approach will provide a consistent way to allow West Virginia to return to work while ensuring that we are monitoring for and taking aggressive steps to prevent the resurgence of the virus,” added Dr. Slemp.

"Don't absolutely drop your guard. This situation is still with us. We've gotta go back because we know the consequences of not going back,” Gov. Justice said during his daily briefing Thursday. “As we continue to open up and try to go back, we're gonna continue to monitor and watch nonstop. If the numbers start to move a little against us, don't get mad at me if we have to close stuff back down. In the drop of a hat we will shut it back down in order to protect our people."