W.Va. man accused of robbing unconscious man who later died

A West Virginia man has been charged with robbing an unconscious man who later died, police said.

Parkersburg police said in a criminal complaint in Wood County Magistrate Court that Michael Trevor Johns, 32, of Parkersburg went to the victim’s apartment to conduct a narcotics transaction early Saturday. The pair were involved in an altercation and Johns placed the victim in a chokehold and rendered him unconscious.

Johns allegedly then took an undisclosed amount of money from the victim’s, who later was pronounced dead at a hospital, the complaint said.

Johns was arraigned Saturday night on a charge of first-degree robbery and a parole violation. Additional charges are possible, news outlets reported.

The body of the victim, identified as Christopher Ryan Valkos, 34, of Parkersburg, was sent to a medical examiner for an autopsy.

Parkersburg Police Chief Joe Martin said John and Valkos are current parolees in Wood County, served time in prison together and worked together at a local restaurant

Johns was being held without bond at the North Central Regional Jail. Jail records didn’t indicate whether he has an attorney would could comment on the charges.