W.Va. man and woman admit to selling meth near Glenville State College

A Braxton County man and Gilmer County woman admitted to their involvement in methamphetamine distribution operation.

According to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell, 25-year-old Duncan Canter and 31-year-old Kisha Riggs each pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting distribution of methamphetamine in proximity to a protected location. They admitted to selling methamphetamine near Glenville State College in September 2018.

Canter and Riggs each face up to 40 years in prison and a fine up to $2 million, according to Powell.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon S. Flower is prosecuting Canter and Rigg's cases on behalf of the government.

The Mountain Lakes Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated the cases.