W.Va. ranks 13th in the nation for recent job growth but lags in total job openings

While the impact of COVID-19 is still affecting West Virginia’s economy, a report from TOP Data shows that the state ranks 13th in the country for job growth during the last few weeks of the pandemic.

"We did a study at TOP Data looking at the creation of new jobs, and we can measure that by new job postings that are on popular job sites, such as Indeed," CEO of TOP Data, Ben Kaplan said.

Over the past month, as new job listings are being posted, West Virginia has seen an increase by a little over three percent. However, this increase doesn't mean much as it's just below the national average, which stands at 3.65%, and it's also a decrease from the state’s growth rate back in mid April, which stood at 4.5%.

“There were massive layoffs,” Kaplan said. "So even though it's increasing now week after week, there were still a lot of people who lost their jobs," he said.

According to TOP Data, in West Virginia, there are 570 job openings for every 100 thousand resident, so even by ranking 13th in job growth, the state has the third lowest number of jobs available per capita in the country.

During this economic crisis, Kaplan said it doesn’t mean that finding a job will be extremely difficult, it just requires making some adjustments.

Right now the increase in job listings are being seen in the following industries; nursing, software development and personal care and home health, which are all related to what is needed during the pandemic.

"If you're someone who has a skill set that could either apply to healthcare related jobs or technology related jobs, there's going to be more opportunities for you right now," Kaplan said.

He also points out some other key factors when it comes to applying for a job during this time, such as continuing to search for jobs as new postings are made on a daily or weekly basis, or to make sure your job application, resume and cover letter have many of the key words from the job description that fits your set of skills.

"You also need to look for, not just industries that you've worked in directly, but industries that draw upon similar skills," Kaplan said.

"Obviously a lot of people are hurting and unemployment is at record rates, but the small silver lining of that is that things are starting to bounce back and new jobs are starting to be created, so if you're someone who is really after a job right now, it's a good time to look, and there is some hope on the horizon," Kaplan said.

