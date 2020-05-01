W.Va. records 15 new positive cases of COVID-19, 47th COVID-19 related death

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 15 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Friday afternoon.

That brings the total count to 1,151.

The state's 47th COVID-19 related death was also reported. The patient was a 97-year old male from Putnam County.

“It is with great sadness that we announce another life lost to this pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

As of 5 p.m., DHHR officials say there have been 47,062 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,151 confirmed, 45,911 negative and 47 deaths.

DHHR officials also reported that 572 patients have recovered from COVID-19.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (5), Berkeley (153), Boone (6), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (43), Fayette (14), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (10), Hardy (6), Harrison (30), Jackson (130), Jefferson (79), Kanawha (161), Lewis (4), Lincoln (2), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (13), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (10), Mineral (18), Mingo (2), Monongalia (101), Monroe (5), Morgan (12), Nicholas (6), Ohio (29), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (27), Raleigh (9), Randolph (4), Roane (6), Summers (1), Taylor (6), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (86), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (40), Wyoming (1).