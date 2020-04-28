W.Va. records 38th COVID-19 related death

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 16 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Tuesday evening.

That brings the total count to 1,095.

The state's 38th death was also reported. The victim was a 50-year old woman from Jefferson County.

“With sadness, we report another life lost to this disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

As of 5 p.m., there have been 41,526 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,095 confirmed cases, 40,431 negative and 38 deaths, according to DHHR officials.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (141), Boone (2), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (41), Fayette (12), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (8), Hardy (4), Harrison (30), Jackson (129), Jefferson (77), Kanawha (157), Lewis (4), Lincoln (1), Logan (12), Marion (45), Marshall (11), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (15), Mingo (2), Monongalia (103), Monroe (5), Morgan (9), Nicholas (6), Ohio (26), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (22), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (4), Summers (1), Taylor (6), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (84), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (39), Wyoming (1).