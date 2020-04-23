W.Va. DHHR reports 4 new confirmed COVID-19 cases; making total count 967

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported four new confirmed cases in the Mountain State Thursday morning.

That bring the total count to 967.

DHHR officials say as of 10 a.m., there have been 27,905 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 967 positive, 26,938 negative and 29 deaths.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (125), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (36), Fayette (5), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (109), Jefferson (65), Kanawha (142), Lewis (3), Lincoln (1), Logan (10), Marion (44), Marshall (8), Mason (11), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (11), Mingo (2), Monongalia (89), Monroe (5), Morgan (7), Nicholas (4), Ohio (24), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (2), Preston (12), Putnam (19), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (4), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (81), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (35), Wyoming (1).