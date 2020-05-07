W.Va reports 11 new confirmed cases of COVID-19; bringing the total count to 1,287

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 11 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Thursday afternoon.

That brings the total count to 1,287.

As of 10 a.m., DHHR officials say there have been 57,521 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,287 positive, 56,234 negative and 51 deaths.

DHHR officials also reported 716 recoveries.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (6), Berkeley (173), Boone (6), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (48), Clay (1), Fayette (28), Gilmer (3), Grant (3), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (8), Hancock (11), Hardy (12), Harrison (33), Jackson (136), Jefferson (83), Kanawha (172), Lewis (4), Lincoln (3), Logan (15), Marion (46), Marshall (20), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (20), Mingo (2), Monongalia (111), Monroe (6), Morgan (16), Nicholas (8), Ohio (34), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (27), Raleigh (9), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (93), Wetzel (4), Wirt (3), Wood (42), Wyoming (1).