W.Va. reports 10 new cases of COVID-19, additional COVID-19 related death

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Thursday afternoon.

That brings the total count to 1,603.

The state's 71st COVID-19 related death was also reported. The victim was a 73-year old female from Jackson County.

“It is with a heavy heart that we report another life lost to this horrible virus,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

As of 5 p.m., there have been 84,319 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,603 positive, 82,716 negative and 71 deaths.

DHHR officials also reported 983 recoveries.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (7), Berkeley (251), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (56), Calhoun (2), Clay (2), Fayette (39), Gilmer (9), Grant (6), Greenbrier (9), Hampshire (13), Hancock (13), Hardy (34), Harrison (37), Jackson (135), Jefferson (132), Kanawha (203), Lewis (5), Lincoln (5), Logan (15), Marion (48), Marshall (27), Mason (15), McDowell (6), Mercer (13), Mineral (35), Mingo (3), Monongalia (119), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (38), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (15), Preston (15), Putnam (31), Raleigh (14), Randolph (9), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (96), Wetzel (7), Wirt (4), Wood (48), Wyoming (3).