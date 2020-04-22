W.Va. reports 10 new confirmed cases of COVID-19; making the total count 939

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV)-- West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 10 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday morning.
That brings the total count to 939.
DHHR officials say as of 10 a.m., there have been 25,836 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 939 positive, 24,897 negative and 26 deaths.
CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (121), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (35), Fayette (5), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (103), Jefferson (65), Kanawha (138), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (9), Marion (43), Marshall (8), Mason (10), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (10), Mingo (2), Monongalia (90), Monroe (5), Morgan (7), Nicholas (4), Ohio (23), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (2), Preston (12), Putnam (16), Raleigh (7), Randolph (4), Roane (5), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (79), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (33), Wyoming (1).