W.Va. reports 11 new positive COVID-19 cases, two additional COVID-19 related deaths

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Friday morning.

That brings the total count to 1,136.

DHHR officials also reported two more COVID-19 related deaths. The patients were a 58-year old male and an 86-year old female both from Jackson County.

“We grieve with these families at this time of great loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

As of 10 a.m., DHHR officials say there have been 46,844 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,136 confirmed, 45,708 negative and 46 deaths.

DHHR officials say 555 patients have recovered from COVID-19.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (5), Berkeley (147), Boone (6), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (43), Fayette (14), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (10), Hardy (5), Harrison (30), Jackson (130), Jefferson (79), Kanawha (160), Lewis (4), Lincoln (2), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (12), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (10), Mineral (18), Mingo (2), Monongalia (102), Monroe (5), Morgan (11), Nicholas (6), Ohio (28), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (25), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (6), Summers (1), Taylor (6), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (85), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (39), Wyoming (1).