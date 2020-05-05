W.Va. reports 14 new confirm cases of COVID-19; bringing total count to 1,238

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 14 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Tuesday morning.

That brings the total count to 1,238.

As of 10 a.m., DHHR officials say there have been 54,823 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,238 positive, 53,585 negative and 50 deaths.

DHHR officials also reported that 630 patients have recovered from COVID-19.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (6), Berkeley (166), Boone (6), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (44), Fayette (18), Gilmer (3), Grant (3), Greenbrier (7), Hampshire (8), Hancock (11), Hardy (9), Harrison (31), Jackson (135), Jefferson (83), Kanawha (169), Lewis (4), Lincoln (2), Logan (14), Marion (46), Marshall (19), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (18), Mingo (2), Monongalia (108), Monroe (6), Morgan (14), Nicholas (9), Ohio (34), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (27), Raleigh (10), Randolph (4), Ritchie (1), Roane (6), Summers (1), Taylor (9), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (90), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (42), Wyoming (1).