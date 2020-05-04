W.Va. reports 18 new confirmed cases of COVID-19; bringing total count to 1,224

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 18 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Monday afternoon.

That brings the total count to 1,224.

As of 5 p.m., DHHR officials say there have been 54,075 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,224 confirmed, 52,851 negative and 50 deaths.

DHHR officials also reported 630 patients have recovered from COVID-19.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (5), Berkeley (166), Boone (6), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (44), Fayette (16), Gilmer (3), Grant (3), Greenbrier (7), Hampshire (8), Hancock (11), Hardy (9), Harrison (31), Jackson (135), Jefferson (82), Kanawha (168), Lewis (4), Lincoln (2), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (19), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (18), Mingo (2), Monongalia (107), Monroe (5), Morgan (13), Nicholas (6), Ohio (33), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (29), Raleigh (10), Randolph (4), Ritchie (1), Roane (6), Summers (1), Taylor (7), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (90), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (41), Wyoming (1).