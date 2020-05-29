W.Va. reports 21 new cases of COVID-19; bringing the total count to 1,972

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 Friday afternoon.

That brings the total count to 1,972.

As of 5 p.m., there have been 93,872 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,972 total cases and 74 deaths.

DHHR officials say 624 cases are active and 1,274 people have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (9/0), Berkeley (293/11), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (59/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (2/0), Fayette (46/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (11/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (28/0), Hancock (16/2), Hardy (39/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (136/0), Jefferson (172/5), Kanawha (221/2), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (17/0), Marion (50/0), Marshall (28/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (42/2), Mingo (5/1), Monongalia (122/11), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (41/0), Pendleton (10/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (20/5), Putnam (35/0), Raleigh (15/1), Randolph (129/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (98/0), Wetzel (8/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (3/0).