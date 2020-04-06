21 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in W.Va., bringing total count to 345

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV)-- West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 21 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Monday.
That brings the total count to 345.
DHHR officials say as of 10 a.m., 9,940 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 9,595 negative and three deaths.
Confirmed cases per county are:
Barbour - 2
Berkeley - 54
Cabell - 7
Greenbrier - 3
Hancock - 6
Hardy - 2
Harrison - 25
Jackson - 16
Jefferson - 22
Kanwha - 56
Lewis- 1
Logan - 6
Marion - 17
Marshall - 5
Mason - 4
Mercer - 4
Monongalia - 53
Morgan - 3
Ohio - 15
Pendleton- 1
Pleasants - 1
Preston - 4
Putnam - 8
Raleigh - 4
Randolph- 3
Roane- 2
Taylor- 4
Tucker - 3
Upshur - 1
Wetzel - 2
Wirt - 1
Wood - 11
According to DHHR officials, as case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.