21 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in W.Va., bringing total count to 345

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 21 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Monday.

That brings the total count to 345.

DHHR officials say as of 10 a.m., 9,940 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 9,595 negative and three deaths.

Confirmed cases per county are:

Barbour - 2

Berkeley - 54

Cabell - 7

Greenbrier - 3

Hancock - 6

Hardy - 2

Harrison - 25

Jackson - 16

Jefferson - 22

Kanwha - 56

Lewis- 1

Logan - 6

Marion - 17

Marshall - 5

Mason - 4

Mercer - 4

Monongalia - 53

Morgan - 3

Ohio - 15

Pendleton- 1

Pleasants - 1

Preston - 4

Putnam - 8

Raleigh - 4

Randolph- 3

Roane- 2

Taylor- 4

Tucker - 3

Upshur - 1

Wetzel - 2

Wirt - 1

Wood - 11

According to DHHR officials, as case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.