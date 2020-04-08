W.Va. reports 21 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing total count to 483

West Virginia health officials reported 21 new positive cases of COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon.

That brings the total count to 483.

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials say 12,859 residents have been tested with 12,376 negative.

Five COVID-19 related deaths have been reported.

Confirmed cases per county are:

Barbour - 4

Berkeley - 73

Boone - 1

Braxton -1

Brooke - 1

Cabell - 13

Fayette- 1

Greenbrier - 3

Hampshire- 2

Hancock - 7

Hardy - 2

Harrison - 29

Jackson - 19

Jefferson - 40

Kanawha - 70

Lewis- 1

Logan - 8

Marion - 29

Marshall - 5

Mason - 6

McDowell - 3

Mercer - 6

Mineral- 3

Monongalia - 73

Morgan - 4

Nicholas- 2

Ohio - 19

Pendleton- 1

Pleasants - 1

Preston - 6

Putnam - 10

Raleigh - 5

Randolph - 3

Roane - 2

Taylor - 5

Tucker - 3

Tyler -1

Upshur - 2

Wetzel - 3

Wirt - 1

Wood - 14

Wyoming- 1

According to DHHR officials, as case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

DHHR officials say delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases from the local health department to the state health department. It’s not uncommon for the local level to report case numbers first and then officially report it to the state.