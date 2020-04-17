W.Va. reports 255 recoveries from COVID-19

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported Friday that 255 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the Mountain State.

According to DHHR's website, not all 55 counties are reporting recoveries at this time.

DHHR officials say the definition of recovered is those who have been released from the hospital and/or at least three days without a fever and seven days without symptoms.

As of 5 p.m., there have been 19,088 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 775 positive, 18,313 negative and 16 deaths, according to DHHR officials.

