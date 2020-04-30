Total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in W.Va. now at 1,125; three additional deaths reported

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported seven news confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Thursday afternoon.

That brings the total count to 1,125.

DHHR officials also reported three more COVID-19 related deaths. The patients were a 74-year old male from Berkeley County, and a 71-year old female and 81-year old male both from Kanawha County.

“We are very sorry to report more tragic news concerning the death toll in West Virginia. Each life lost to this disease is a tragedy. We send our thoughts and sympathies to the families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

As of 5 p.m., DHHR officials say there have been 44,700 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,125 confirmed, 43,575 negative and 44 deaths.

DHHR officials also reported that 555 patients have recovered from COVID-19.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (5), Berkeley (145), Boone (3), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (42), Fayette (13), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (10), Hardy (5), Harrison (30), Jackson (130), Jefferson (79), Kanawha (160), Lewis (4), Lincoln (2), Logan (13), Marion (45), Marshall (12), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (10), Mineral (17), Mingo (2), Monongalia (102), Monroe (5), Morgan (11), Nicholas (6), Ohio (27), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (25), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (6), Summers (1), Taylor (6), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (85), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (38), Wyoming (1).