W.Va. DHHR reports 3 additional COVID-19 related deaths; total number of positive cases jumps to 775

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 21 new positive COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Friday afternoon.

That brings the total count to 775.

Three more COVID-19 related deaths were reported. According to DHHR, additional three deaths are an 85-year old woman from Wood County and a 74-year old woman and 91-year old woman, both from Wayne County.

A total of 16 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the state.

“As this pandemic continues, it doesn’t get any easier to report the deaths of our residents. Our sincere condolences are extended to these families,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR.

As of 5 p.m. DHHR officials say there have been 19,088 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 775 positive, 18,313 negative and 16 deaths.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (106), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (28), Fayette (4), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (6), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (28), Jackson (40), Jefferson (60), Kanawha (104), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (42), Marshall (8), Mason (10), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (8), Mingo (2), Monongalia (83), Monroe (2), Morgan (8), Nicholas (3), Ohio (22), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (14), Raleigh (7), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (74), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (29), Wyoming (1).