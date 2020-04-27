Total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in W.Va. rises to 1,063; DHHR records 35th and 36th COVID-19 deaths

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Monday morning, making the total count 1,063.

DHHR officials also reported the state's 35th and 36th COVID-19 related deaths. The victims were a 92-year old woman and a 76-year old woman both from Jackson County.

“Our sincere condolences are extended to these families for their profound loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

As of 10 a.m,, there have been 43,039 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,063 positive, 41,976 negative and 36 deaths, DHHR officials said.

ONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (133), Boone (2), Braxton (2), Brooke (4), Cabell (41), Fayette (10), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (8), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (127), Jefferson (72), Kanawha (155), Lewis (4), Lincoln (1), Logan (12), Marion (45), Marshall (11), Mason (11), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (15), Mingo (2), Monongalia (102), Monroe (5), Morgan (9), Nicholas (6), Ohio (26), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (1), Preston (13), Putnam (18), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (4), Summers (1), Taylor (6), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (82), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (35), Wyoming (1).

DHHR officials say these are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR.

