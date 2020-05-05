W.Va. reports 4 new confirmed cases of COVID-19; bringing the total count to 1,242

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 4 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Tuesday afternoon.

That brings the total count to 1,242.

As of 5 p.m., DHHR officials say there have been 55,157 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,242 confirmed, 53,915 negative and 50 deaths.

DHHR officials also reported that 667 patients have recovered from COVID-19.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (6), Berkeley (166), Boone (6), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (44), Fayette (20), Gilmer (3), Grant (3), Greenbrier (7), Hampshire (8), Hancock (11), Hardy (9), Harrison (31), Jackson (134), Jefferson (83), Kanawha (170), Lewis (4), Lincoln (2), Logan (14), Marion (46), Marshall (19), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (18), Mingo (2), Monongalia (108), Monroe (6), Morgan (14), Nicholas (8), Ohio (34), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (27), Raleigh (9), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (6), Summers (1), Taylor (9), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (91), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (42), Wyoming (1).

