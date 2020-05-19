W.Va. reports 5 new cases of COVID-19; bringing state total to 1,514

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported five new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Tuesday afternoon.

That brings the total count to 1,514.

As of 5 p.m., there have been 78,611 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,514 confirmed, 77,097 negative and 68 deaths. DHHR officials reported 922 recoveries.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (7), Berkeley (223), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (55), Calhoun (2), Clay (2), Fayette (38), Gilmer (8), Grant (6), Greenbrier (9), Hampshire (12), Hancock (12), Hardy (32), Harrison (36), Jackson (135), Jefferson (102), Kanawha (203), Lewis (5), Lincoln (5), Logan (15), Marion (48), Marshall (25), Mason (15), McDowell (6), Mercer (13), Mineral (29), Mingo (3), Monongalia (116), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (37), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (8), Preston (15), Putnam (29), Raleigh (13), Randolph (8), Ritchie (1), Roane (9), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (96), Wetzel (7), Wirt (4), Wood (47), Wyoming (3).