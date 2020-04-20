W.Va. DHHR reports 6 new confirmed COVID-19 case, 2 additional COVID-19 deaths

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported six new confirmed case of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Monday afternoon.

That brings the total count to 908.

DHHR officials reported two more people have died from COVID-19. A 98-year old woman from Wayne County and a 53-year old man from Wood County have died as a result of COVID-19.

A total of 26 people have died from COVID-19 in West Virginia.

DHHR officials say as of 5 p.m., there have been 22,357 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 908 positive, 21,449 negative and 26 deaths.

Confirmed case per county: Barbour (4), Berkeley (113), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (34), Fayette (5), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (6), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (101), Jefferson (61), Kanawha (133), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (43), Marshall (8), Mason (10), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (9), Mingo (2), Monongalia (89), Monroe (5), Morgan (8), Nicholas (4), Ohio (23), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (2), Preston (10), Putnam (15), Raleigh (7), Randolph (4), Roane (3), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (78), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (31), Wyoming (1).