W.Va. reports no new cases of COVID-19 since 5 p.m. Tuesday

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported no new cases of COVID-19 since 5 p.m. Tuesday.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, DHHR officials say there have been 42,032 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,095 positive, 40,937 negative and 38 deaths.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (141), Boone (2), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (41), Fayette (12), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (10), Hardy (4), Harrison (30), Jackson (129), Jefferson (77), Kanawha (155), Lewis (4), Lincoln (1), Logan (12), Marion (45), Marshall (11), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (15), Mingo (2), Monongalia (102), Monroe (5), Morgan (9), Nicholas (6), Ohio (26), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (22), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (5), Summers (1), Taylor (6), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (84), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (39), Wyoming (1).