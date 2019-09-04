W.Va. sending relief to South Carolina ahead of Dorian

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is sending state National Guard resources to South Carolina in preparation for Hurricane Dorian.

The Republican governor announced Tuesday that he was sending National Guard crews, aircraft and other equipment to the state.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center adjusted its forecast tracks on Tuesday putting Dorian closer to the South and North Carolina coasts.

Forecasters noted that even if the storm doesn’t make landfall, it’s likely to bring dangerous winds, life-threatening storm surge and flooding rains to parts of the Carolinas.

More than 2 million people in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas have been warned to evacuate.

At least five deaths have been blamed on the storm, which severely damaged thousands of homes as it pummeled the Bahamas.