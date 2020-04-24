W.Va. surpasses 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 22 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Friday afternoon.

That brings the total count to 1,010.

As of 5 p.m., there have been 32,419 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,010 positive, 31,409 negative and 32 deaths, DHHR officials said.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (129), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (38), Fayette (9), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (116), Jefferson (70), Kanawha (147), Lewis (3), Lincoln (1), Logan (11), Marion (44), Marshall (9), Mason (11), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (12), Mingo (2), Monongalia (97), Monroe (5), Morgan (9), Nicholas (6), Ohio (25), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Preston (12), Putnam (16), Raleigh (9), Randolph (4), Roane (3), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (81), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (36), Wyoming (1).