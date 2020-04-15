W.Va. surpasses 700 positive cases of COVID-19

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 8 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Wednesday morning.

That brings the total count to 702

According to DHHR officials, as of 10 a.m..,17,656 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 702 positive, 16,954 negative and 10 deaths.

DHHR officials reported 147 patients have recovered in Kanawha, Berkeley, Monongalia, Jefferson and Harrison counties.

According to DHHR officials, the definition of recovered is those who have been released from the hospital and at least three days without a fever and seven days without symptoms.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (99), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (28), Fayette (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (28), Jackson (33), Jefferson (54), Kanawha (88), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (41), Marshall (7), Mason (9), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (6), Mingo (1), Monongalia (83), Monroe (1), Morgan (6), Nicholas (3), Ohio (22), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (13), Raleigh (6), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (4), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (3), Wayne (61), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (22), Wyoming (1).