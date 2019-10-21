WVa’s Parkinson Forest added to Old-Growth Forest Network

West Virginia’s Bethany College says Parkinson Forest on the college’s grounds has been added to the national Old-Growth Forest Network.

Joan Maloof is the network’s founder and professor emeritus at Salisbury University. She says only about 1% of old-growth forest remains in the East. The U.S. Forest Service defines old-growth forests as those that have developed mostly undisturbed over a long period of time, often more than 100 years.

The school said in a news release that Parkinson Forest is the 11th site in West Virginia and the first in the Northern Panhandle to be included in the network.

Margaret Parkinson deeded the forest to Bethany College in 1914, mandating it remain a forest. It covers 261 acres (106 hectares) with about 60 acres (24 hectares) of old growth.