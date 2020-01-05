Walk hosted in honor of local history

Harrison Rail Trails and North Bend Rail partnered to host the Winter Wonderland Walk.

During the walk, those in attendance received a history lesson on the area.

Speakers touched on the flood that took place in 1950.

"It took over two years to clean up, and lives were ruined forever," said Patricia Harris, of the Doddridge County Historical Society.

The Jones-Imboden raid of 1863 and local railroad history was discussed as well.

The Smithburg station master, Dan Lipscomb said this is a great way to inform people about the importance of the past in the area.

"We want to preserve some of the history that we have here so that future generations know that it wasn't as easy as they think it was," Lipscomb said. "We still want to preserve this for all generations to know exactly what happened," he said.

Harris said getting people out on the trail is not just about the history lesson.

"The main reason we want to get people out on the trail is number one, it's healthy," she said. "It lets families talk and enjoy each other and it's just a good social event," Harris said.

Anyone who is interested in the history in the area can contact the Harrison Rail Trails or North Bend Rail through their Facebook page.

For those who are specifically interested in the flood that took place in the Smithburg area, Harrison wrote a book that is available for purchase through the Doddridge County Historical Society's Facebook page. All proceeds go to the historical center.