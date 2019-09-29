Walk to End Alzheimer's held inside Meadowbrook Mall

The Meadowbrook Mall was stocked full of purple this afternoon for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer's event.

Held as a fundraiser and attention grabber, participants flooded the mall and walked its entirety, all decked out in purple and carrying flowers in support of those they have lost and those still suffering from the disease.

Everyone in attendance had a story to tell about why they were there. Some walked in memory of someone, others walked to support the cause that they are passionate about.

Chair of Marketing and Outreach, Amanda Scott, said that she has been affected by Alzheimer's in both her professional environment and personal life.

"I'm also the Director of Marketing and Admissions at Genesis Salem Center, but I also lost my grandmother to Alzheimer's...so this disease really affects me on a personal and professional level and I'm very passionate about the cause," said Scott.

Scott added that 5 million Americans suffer from Alzheimer's, and over 700 in West Virginia die every year from it.

"We need everyone's support to see the first survivor," said Scott.

