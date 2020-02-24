Wall collapse injures Parkersburg Housing Authority worker

A Parkersburg Housing Authority employee was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon with serious injuries after a section of a block wall collapsed on him outside the authority’s office in south Parkersburg, authorities said.

A Wood County 911 center dispatch supervisor said the man, whose name has not been released, was taken to WVU Medicine Camden Clark after emergency crews were called to the housing-authority office at 1901 Cameron Ave. about 5:30 p.m.

Parkersburg Fire Chief Jason Matthews said the man was walking along the 8-foot retaining wall when a part of it fell it on him. Firefighters had to remove several of the blocks to free the man before he could be taken to the hospital, he said.

Matthews said it remains unclear what caused the wall to fall.