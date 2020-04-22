Walmart customer uses pepper spray on others boarding elevator amid coronavirus fears

A Walmart customer concerned with social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic but not wearing a face mask is accused of using pepper spray on other customers who were trying to board the same elevator.

Many Walmart shoppers at a Washington, D.C., location were trying to get on an elevator to the parking garage Monday when a woman without the required face mask got on first and tried to close the doors.

“She was talking about some social distancing, six feet, but she was real serious with it, though,” said shopper Dominick Gamble, who recorded the incident on his cell phone. “The other ladies stood up, like, ‘Nah, we ain’t going like that. You gonna let us on this elevator.’”

When another shopper pulled her cart onto the elevator anyway, the woman allegedly used pepper spray on her face. Gamble’s video shows the victim holding her face and screaming.

Other shoppers brought the victim water for her face, while the security guard struggled with another woman trying to reach the one accused of using the pepper spray.

“She didn’t have no mask on. I don’t even know how they let her in there. She wasn’t even supposed to have been in there. She macing people,” Gamble said.

Security held the woman accused of using the pepper spray until police arrived. She was not arrested or charged. The report says officers confiscated Sabre pepper spray.

The victim declined treatment when the ambulance arrived.

"Just try to not hurt nobody with this virus going on. Just stay in the house," Gamble said.

Physician Lucy McBride says she is not surprised by what happened. Many of her patients are in what she calls fight or flight mode.

“This is a crisis, not only of physical health but of our mental health, and it’s more specifically a trauma, a collective trauma. All of us, whether you have coronavirus or not, are feeling loss and vulnerability and fear,” she said.

