Walmart gives $180 million in bonuses nationwide to employees

Walmart employees across the nation received a little extra cash as a ‘thank you’ for taking care of customers during this global health crisis.

The company accelerated the payout of its quarterly incentive, so employees received a bonus on Wednesday. The early payout added up to $180 million in cash bonuses to hourly associates.

On top of this early bonus, associates will also receive an originally scheduled quarterly bonus next month.

“We’ve seen firsthand our associates’ unwavering focus to take care of customers and members while providing a vital service to communities during this time,” Walmart stated.

The company also announced that it has hired 200,000 associates in its stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers since March 19.

“We are humbled to be able to give an opportunity to so many Americans to work, often serving as a bridge for employment, while helping Walmart better serve customers during this time of increased demand,” the company said in a statement.

Walmart said it is conducting health screens, daily temperature checks and providing masks and gloves to all associates. They’ve also installed sneeze guards at registers and social distancing signage.

