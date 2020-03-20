Walmart hiring 150,000 people to help keep up with demands

Walmart officials say they have started the process to hire 150,000 people to help keep up with the demands that have surged during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company’s CEO says the positions will be temporary at first, but they expect to convert many to permanent roles over time.

The company is speeding up the hiring process as well. Their typical two week application cycle will now take just 24 hours.

“It’s been incredible to see Walmart associates step up to the challenge of serving America this month,” said Walmart CEO John Furner.

In addition to the new hires, the company is also giving out bonuses to employees.

Furner says all full-time hourly associates will receive a $300 bonus and $150 for part-time. Those are expected to be paid out April 2.

Wednesday the company announced reduced hours amid the pandemic. Walmart stores nationwide are only open from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. This includes 24-hour locations.