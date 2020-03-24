Walmart opens early exclusively for seniors

Walmart stores across the United States are allowing seniors to skip the crowds and shop safely.

Starting from 6 to 7 a.m. Tuesday, the elderly are allowed to have one hour in Walmart to themselves.

One woman who hasn't left her house in a month said she is thankful that the store opened their doors so early.

"This is the first time and I have felt comfortable with my masks and gloves," said Deena Stephens, a Boone County resident.

She says she usually sends her husband out to do shopping, but the couple is working together to prepare for the mandatory stay-at-home order.

"It's dangerous for him too, but we have to come out and get a few things, so I was not desperate for very much," Stephens said.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced the state would go into a stay-at-home order on Monday. The order goes into effect at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Shopper Becky Anderson was happy, as well. She says everyone was on their best behavior.

"Wasn't anybody grabbing, nobody was in a hurry, everybody was kind of like smiling and OK with it," Anderson said.

According to Walmart's website, they will keep doing the senior shopping days every Tuesday until April 28.