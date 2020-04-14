Walmart reserves Grocery Pickup hour for most at-risk customers

Walmart will be reserving a Grocery Pickup hour for customers most at-risk for COVID-19.

According to the company, each day from 7 to a.m. at select pickup store locations will be reserved for customers over the age of 60, as well as first responders, customers with disabilities and anyone designated high-risk by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Now more than ever, families are relying on our pickup service to help get quality, fresh groceries to their homes as safely as possible,” said Tom Ward, senior vice president, Customer Product. “These are extraordinary times, and we are constantly looking for ways we can help deliver that same peace of mind to all our customers, particularly those who are most at-risk.”

Shoppers will see a new prompt on Walmart.com/grocery that shows the qualifications for selecting the slot listed as "At Risk Only" and allows those who are eligible to opt in, according to Walmart. While this time has been reserved for these groups, all other pickup times are open for their use as well.

The retailer has set purchase limits on certain items available through Grocery Pick as Walmart associates are working as quickly as possible to restock high-demand products, such as paper goods, milk and cleaning supplies.