Wanted Clarksburg Parolee arrested by US Marshals

A Clarksburg man who was wanted in multiple states was arrested by U.S. Marshals Friday afternoon.

According to the Marshals Service, 52-year-old Robert Evans was arrested around 5:15 p.m. in Marietta. Evans was wanted by the west Virginia State Parole Office for violating the terms of his parole, including absconding from supervision. He was on parole due to prior convictions in Harrison County for assault.

Evans allegedly absconded from West Virginia parole supervision around February, according to the Marshals Service. Parole officers assigned to the US Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force requested assistance in locating Evans immediately following the issuance of a warrant.

Evans was seen by investigators departing a hotel parking lot in a stolen vehicle, Marshals Services says. A traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle and Evans was arrested without incident. Following the arrest, an unknown amount of suspected narcotics was located in the vehicle.

Evans allegedly went on a multi-state crime spree in Florida, Iowa, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Washington, according to Marshals. He has been charged in 7 of those states, ranging from larceny, theft of a vehicle, and bank robbery.

Evans has a lengthy criminal history including charges of kidnapping, forgery, fraud, domestic assault, and sexual assault, Marshals say.

Evans will be held at North Central Regional Jail in US Marshal custody pending his initial appearance on federal charges from Minnesota, according to Marshals.

Marshals say he will also face extradition to the other states where he has been charged.

The US Marshals were assisted in the arrest by West Virginia State Parole, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Morgantown Police Department, Marietta Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Department, and the Ohio State Patrol. The West Virginia Intelligence Fusion Center also provided support to aid in the arrest.