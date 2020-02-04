Man wanted in Pa. arrested in Morgantown

A man who was wanted for multiple charges in Pennsylvania was arrested in Morgantown Tuesday.

According to a news release from U.S. Marshals Services, Guerau Cabrera , 41, was arrested around noon outside of a home on Park Street. He was wanted by the Plum Borough Police Department for indecent assault, endangering the welfare of a child, dissemination to minors, and corruption of minors. A warrant for his arrest was issued Friday.

U.S. Marshals Service Agents, along with Morgantown Police Officers arrested Cabrera.

Cabrera is accused of having indecent contact with a child under the age 13 over the course of the past few months in Pennsylvania, according to the news release. During that time, he was in a relationship with the child's mother and was acting as a caregiver. Cabrera is also accused of displaying sexually explicit material to the child.

The U.S. Marshals Service in the Western District of Pennsylvania was contacted to help locate and arrest Cabrera. A lead was sent to the Northern District of West Virginia Monday to locate and arrest Cabrera.

Agents conducted surveillance at the house on Park Street.

Agents say they saw Cabrera leaving the house and going to his car. He was taken into custody without incident before getting into the car.

Cabrera will appear before a Monongalia County Magistrate for his initial appearance on the charges, according to U.S. Marshals Services. If detained, he will be held at North Central Regional Jail.