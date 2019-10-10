State Police looking for wanted Randolph County man

West Virginia State Police are looking for a wanted man.

According to state police, Richard Connally of Elkins is wanted for several offenses out of Randolph County, Lewis County, Upshur County, Morgantown and Barbour County.

State police say Connally was last seen in the Elkins area on Sept 29 where he fled from officers into the woods.

Anyone with information on Connally's whereabouts is asked to contact their local state police detachment or any other law enforcement agency.

Connally is wanted for:

Randolph County:

Driving Revoked DUI 3rd Offense (Felony)

Burglary (Felony)

Conspiracy to Commit Felony (Felony)

Fleeing from Officer (Misdemeanor)

Lewis County:

Petit Larceny (Misdemeanor)

Deprive another of money, goods, property, under false pretenses (Misdemeanor)

Upshur County:

Shoplifting (Misdemeanor)

Morgantown PD:

Grand Larceny Shoplifting (Felony)

Barbour County:

Circuit Court Capias (Felony)

