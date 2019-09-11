Wanted man on the run from police in multiple counties

33 year old Mark Allen Hart is currently on the run from police in multiple counties.

Tuesday evening hart was spotted by a Preston county deputy who attempted to make an arrest- it was then that Hart made an unusual escape.

"He tried to effect an arrest on hart who fled on foot, he chased him through a wooded area and Mr. Hart jumped into a pond," said Preston County Sheriff's office Chief Deputy Paul Pritt

Before the deputy could call for back up, Hart had disappeared and took off in a stolen car.

"By the time everybody got there and got a perimeter set up, it was discovered that Mr. Hart had stolen a vehicle and fled the area into Monongalia county,"

Not only is Hart wanted in Preston, but warrants are out for him in Monongalia county as well.

"We have felony warrants for Mr. Hart as well as there being felony warrants out of Marion county for Mr. Hart," said Chief Deputy Pritt

While state police later recovered the getaway vehicle police say they still need the public's help locating Hart.

Preston County police can be reached at 304 329 1611