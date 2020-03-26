Warnings sent to landlords regarding eviction threats

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced Thursday his office has sent warning letters to landlords regarding alleged threats to evict tenants during the global Coronavirus pandemic.

West Virginia law prohibits unfair or deceptive conduct and has strict laws to protect tenants from unjust eviction.

Morrisey said that some landlords have been cutting corners when it comes to the eviction process.

"I am not going to let anyone take advantage of citizens during this pandemic, and I want to send a message." He said. "Everyone must comply with the law."

The letters were sent to those landlords on Tuesday and Wednesday. Specifics were not provided due to the ongoing investigations.