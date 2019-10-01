Watch: Catering truck spins out of control at Chicago airport

A vehicular hiccup happened at Chicago’s O’Hare international airport.

An out-of-control catering truck nearly struck an airplane on Monday at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago. (Source: Twitter|@Emergidoc/CNN)

An out-of-control catering truck nearly struck an airplane on Monday.

American Airlines said that truck’s accelerator got stuck.

The incident ended when a quick-thinking employee rammed the truck with another vehicle.

There were no injuries reported. Just one flight ended up getting delayed for about 10 minutes.

