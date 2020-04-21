Watch local artists with "Living Room Concert"

Asad Khan, host of the podcast "Pros and Khans," will host five local bands in a two hour virtual concert from the comfort of his studio.

Simply dubbed "Living Room Concert," viewers can stream it on Facebook. There will be performances by Ryan Cain Rockabilly (also known as Ryan Cain & the Ables), Key To Adam, Caleb Karriker Music, Rick Miller, and Bryce O' Loughlin. The performers will perform from the comfort of their own homes.

"It actually encourages people to stay inside and to pop up some popcorn, get a hold of their favorite drink, candy, whatever they would like ... gather the family, sit on the couch, and watch it," says Asad Khan, who planned the event two weeks ago.

Adam Moyer and Kiara "Key" Williams of multi-genre Upshur County-based duo Key to Adam will perform a cover of Led Zeppelin's "Stairway to Heaven" in addition to original songs.

"We'll be doing 'Star Wars-Metallica.' It's a combination that we did; it's an arrangement where it's my two firsts. The first movie I ever saw was a Star Wars movie, and the first concert I ever saw was a Metallica concert," says Moyer.

The genres of the concert itself are diverse.

"Ryan Cain & the Ables, he likes to do a lot of impressions of different musician, says Khan, "Bryce O'loughlin, he is a country type of musician, and the others are actually also guitar, acoustic ... relaxing type of musicians."

The concert is on Saturday, Apr. 25, from 12 p.m. noon - 2.

Moyer and Williams of Key to Adam describe the event as "isolating together."